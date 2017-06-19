Vietnam: Rice prices increase in both...

Vietnam: Rice prices increase in both domestic, foreign markets

Notably, Jasmine rice price is now at US$565-570 per tonne, US$65-70 per tonne higher compared to three weeks earlier. At the same time, Vietnam's 5% broken rice is sold at US$410-420 per tonne, up US$35-45 per tonne, while the price of 25% broken rice also rises US$25-30 per tonne to US$370-375 per tonne.

