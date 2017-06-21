Vietnam: New Law Threatens Right to a...

Vietnam: New Law Threatens Right to a Defense

Vietnam should immediately repeal a provision in its revised penal code that would hold lawyers criminally responsible for not reporting clients to the authorities for a number of crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. The revised code also contains a number of changes heightening criminal penalties against criticism of the government or Vietnam's one-party state.

