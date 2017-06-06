Vietnam mulls approving special economic zones scheme
Vietnam's top legislature will consider approving a scheme or a draft law on special administrative-economic zones which specifies preferential treatment for investors in the zones in terms of currency, land, manpower, tax and other fields. Enterprises in the first three special economic zones, to be built in northern Quang Ninh province, central Khanh Hoa province and southern Kien Giang province, will enjoy tax exemption for four years, tax reduction for 30 years, low land rentals, flexible policies on human resources, and convertible currencies besides Vietnamese dong, the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Tuesday.
