Vietnam mulls approving special econo...

Vietnam mulls approving special economic zones scheme

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's top legislature will consider approving a scheme or a draft law on special administrative-economic zones which specifies preferential treatment for investors in the zones in terms of currency, land, manpower, tax and other fields. Enterprises in the first three special economic zones, to be built in northern Quang Ninh province, central Khanh Hoa province and southern Kien Giang province, will enjoy tax exemption for four years, tax reduction for 30 years, low land rentals, flexible policies on human resources, and convertible currencies besides Vietnamese dong, the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC