Vietnam Fatherland Front has new president

A doctorate degree holder from southern Vietnam on Thursday became the new president of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Vietnam News Agency reported. The committee's meeting on Thursday made a compromise decision on detailing the VFF Central Committee's vice president Tran Thanh Man, born in 1962 in southern Hau Giang province, for the new post, replacing Nguyen Thien Nhan, who was appointed by the Political Bureau under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee to be Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.