Vietnam Fatherland Front has new president
A doctorate degree holder from southern Vietnam on Thursday became the new president of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Vietnam News Agency reported. The committee's meeting on Thursday made a compromise decision on detailing the VFF Central Committee's vice president Tran Thanh Man, born in 1962 in southern Hau Giang province, for the new post, replacing Nguyen Thien Nhan, who was appointed by the Political Bureau under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee to be Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC