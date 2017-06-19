Vietnam detains blogger for deportation

Vietnam detains blogger for deportation

A French-Vietnamese dissident blogger has been detained in Vietnam for deportation, his wife told AFP Saturday, just weeks after the former political prisoner was stripped of his citizenship in a rare move by authorities. While the communist country routinely jails critics of its regime, 62-year-old Pham Minh Hoang is the first Vietnam-based dissident to have his citizenship revoked in recent history.

Chicago, IL

