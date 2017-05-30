Vietnam cops bust gang using mobile labs to make ecstasy

Vietnamese cops have smashed a multi-million-dollar drug ring that pumped out ecstasy pills from mobile labs, police and state media said Friday, in what could be the country's largest ever narcotics bust. Fifteen people were arrested including the alleged ringleader Van Kinh Duong, who used live video or social media to monitor his labs as they moved house-to-house to evade authorities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

