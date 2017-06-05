Vietnam Conglomerate Plans $1 Billion...

Vietnam Conglomerate Plans $1 Billion Solar Parks Project

9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Vietnam's TTC Group, a sugar, energy, real estate and tourism conglomerate, is planning to spend as much as $1 billion on an ambitious plan to build one of the country's largest portfolio of solar projects in an effort to capitalize on the nation's growing power needs. "Solar energy is very hot right now as the recent pricing set by the government is reasonable, development costs are much cheaper and coal-fired power plants have caused so many concerns," Chief Executive Officer Thai Van Chuyen said in an interview at the company's headquarters.

Chicago, IL

