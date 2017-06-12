VietCafe in Newcastle offers Geordies...

VietCafe in Newcastle offers Geordies an authentic taste of Vietnam - plus help to create their own

Newcastle 's new VietCafe is proving a hit with customers as it brings the authentic taste of Vietnam to the city centre. The cafe at the top of the Bigg Market is open daily, serving traditional Vietnamese breakfast and street food - which diners can even try to recreate themselves at home, thanks to an array of ingredients on sale in its adjoining supermarket.

