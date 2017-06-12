VietCafe in Newcastle offers Geordies an authentic taste of Vietnam - plus help to create their own
Newcastle 's new VietCafe is proving a hit with customers as it brings the authentic taste of Vietnam to the city centre. The cafe at the top of the Bigg Market is open daily, serving traditional Vietnamese breakfast and street food - which diners can even try to recreate themselves at home, thanks to an array of ingredients on sale in its adjoining supermarket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC