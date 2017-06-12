Update on Walgreens-Rite Aid merger

Update on Walgreens-Rite Aid merger

Even as media reports circulated Friday that the Federal Trade Commission was preparing to block the merger between Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid, one of the merger's key players took steps to help strengthen the case to approve it. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Fred's Pharmacy secured additional financing Friday to meet its obligation of acquiring as many as 1,200 Rite Aid stores that are expected to be divested as part of the merger.

Chicago, IL

