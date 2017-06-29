Uber, Others Change Vietnam's Motorbi...

Uber, Others Change Vietnam's Motorbike Culture

Nguyen Kim Lan used to make a decent living shuttling customers around town on his Honda motorbike. But his clientele has dwindled as young and tech-savvy Vietnamese increasingly use ride-hailing apps like Uber and Grab to summon cheaper, safer motorbike taxis.

