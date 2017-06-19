The Vietnamese Cooking at Hanoi House...

The Vietnamese Cooking at Hanoi House Tastes Fresh, Homespun, and Inventive All at Once

Bun cha, which can be served family-style, with grilled pork, betel-leaf-wrapped meatballs, pickled green papaya, crab spring rolls, rice vermicelli, chili, and garlic. I haven't been back to Vietnam for a few years now, but I imagine that the latest generation of noodle bars and soup shops that have grown up around Hanoi, and in the trendier sections of Ho Chi Minh City , look an awful lot like Ben Lowell and Sara Leveen's fine little East Village restaurant, Hanoi House .

Chicago, IL

