Southeast Asia Capital Group Provides Corporate Update
Southeast Asia Capital Group, Inc., a US company established in the state of Nevada in 2004 and engaged in finance, trade and project investment, today announced important corporate updates. The Company has recently appointed Mrs. Huyen Thi Kim Nguyen as its CEO.
