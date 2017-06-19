Setting up and Getting Started with Power BI Embedded | Data Exposed
Today's Data Exposed show welcomes Ran Breuer and Arina Hantsis to the studio. Both Ran and Arina are Software Engineers on the Power BI team, and have flown in from Israel to talk about how to get started with Power BI Embedded.
