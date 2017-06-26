Running Errands? Horse a Parkinga Pro...

Running Errands? Horse a Parkinga Proposed in Rio Linda

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Monday evening, the Sacramento County Planning Commission will discuss an idea that would make room for horse parking at a proposed Starbucks and Rite-Aid at the intersection at Elk Horn Boulevard and Rio Linda Boulevard in Rio Linda. The land - that currently includes an empty field, a Southern Baptist Church and some homes - was purchased by the companies a couple of years ago.

Chicago, IL

