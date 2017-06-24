Rite Aid Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday
Shares of the drugstore chain will be on the move after it reports quarterly results in a few days, as its deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance is in doubt. investors have their way, the drugstore operator's upcoming financial report will be its final quarterly announcement as an independent public company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC