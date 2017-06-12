Rite Aid 'a wounded animal' as Walgre...

Rite Aid 'a wounded animal' as Walgreens merger wobbles, major shareholder says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

A major Rite Aid investor says the volatility in shares of the East Pennsboro, Pa., drug store chain might not end until investors know one way or the other whether the FTC will approve the long-sought deal with Walgreens - something that must be settled by July 5. A major Rite Aid investor says the volatility in shares of the East Pennsboro, Pa., drug store chain might not end until investors know one way or the other whether the FTC will approve the long-sought deal with Walgreens - something that must be settled by July 5.( After being battered by a report that the Federal Trade Commission would block the Walgreens-Rite Aid merger, Rite Aid shares were bouncing back modestly this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC