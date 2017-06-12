Rite Aid 'a wounded animal' as Walgreens merger wobbles, major shareholder says
A major Rite Aid investor says the volatility in shares of the East Pennsboro, Pa., drug store chain might not end until investors know one way or the other whether the FTC will approve the long-sought deal with Walgreens - something that must be settled by July 5. A major Rite Aid investor says the volatility in shares of the East Pennsboro, Pa., drug store chain might not end until investors know one way or the other whether the FTC will approve the long-sought deal with Walgreens - something that must be settled by July 5.( After being battered by a report that the Federal Trade Commission would block the Walgreens-Rite Aid merger, Rite Aid shares were bouncing back modestly this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC