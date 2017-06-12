Riding high in Ha Giang, a secret Vie...

Riding high in Ha Giang, a secret Vietnam road trip

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Below me, the world is split into two unmatched halves, the odd creation of a pretty undecided God. On the left flank of the valley, rocky grey crests soar high from deep gorges, running after each other like petrified waves on the surface of a craggy sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC