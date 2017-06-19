Revealed: The world's cheapest (and m...

Revealed: The world's cheapest (and most expensive) beaches

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

When it comes to the cost of food, drinks and an all-important bottle of sunscreen, the country's beaches are the world's cheapest, according to the second annual Beach Price Index - a survey of costs at 310 seaside spots in 70 countries. The three most cost-effective were all found in Vietnam , with Cua Dai, near the picturesque riverside city of Hoi An, offering beachgoers the best value for money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC