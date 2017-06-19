Revealed: The world's cheapest (and most expensive) beaches

When it comes to the cost of food, drinks and an all-important bottle of sunscreen, the country's beaches are the world's cheapest, according to the second annual Beach Price Index - a survey of costs at 310 seaside spots in 70 countries. The three most cost-effective were all found in Vietnam , with Cua Dai, near the picturesque riverside city of Hoi An, offering beachgoers the best value for money.

