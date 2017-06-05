Resident Evil's Umbrella Corporation ...

Resident Evil's Umbrella Corporation Logo Is A Terrible Choice For A Skin Clinic

In Ho Chi Minh City, a clinic was reportedly surprised to learn its logo looked exactly like Umbrella Corporation's emblem from Resident Evil . Medcare Skin Centre apparently had no idea, writing on its Facebook page that it was "also very surprised by this coincidence."

