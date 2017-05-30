Regional cooperation 'key' to Mekong ...

Regional cooperation 'key' to Mekong projects

22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

As nations in the Greater Mekong Subregion suffer a rise in water shortages and salinity intrusion, governments need to cooperate in order to safeguard the livelihood of residents in the river basin and their diverse cultures, speakers at an international workshop in Vietnam's Mekong Delta said last week. Ha Thanh Toan, rector of Can Tho University in southern Vietnam, said mutual understanding and the sharing of information among the countries along the Mekong River was critical to reducing potential impacts caused by climate change.

