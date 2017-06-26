Rebecca Rusch's 1,200-Mile Ride to Find Her Father...and Herself
When professional endurance mountain biker Rebecca Rusch rode the 1,200-mile-long Ho Chi Minh Trail that runs through Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in 2015, it was the culmination of another long journey. In 1972 her father, an American soldier in the Vietnam War, had been in a plane shot down over the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC