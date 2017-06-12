Rail trio selloff on fast track

Rail trio selloff on fast track

New Delhi, June 16 : The initial public offers of railway companies - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp , Ircon International and RITES - could be in the offing soon as the government has called for proposals from registrars for their listing. A notification by the department of investment and public asset management called for the registrar's appointment to divest paid-up equity through IPOs.

