Proposed $10 billion merger between Walgreens and Rite Aid is nixeda partially

Proposed $10 billion merger between Walgreens and Rite Aid is nixed

Instead, Walgreens agreed to buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores for $5.2 billion. That will essentially cut Rite Aid in half, leaving it with 2,350 stores after the deal is done.

