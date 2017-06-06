President Zeman leaves for visits to Vietnam, Kazakhstan
Czech President Milos Zeman leaves today for a visit to Vietnam where he will meet president Tran Dai Quang and then he will continue to Kazakhstan to attend the Expo 2017 opening and have some bilateral talks. He and his Vietnamese counterpart are to discuss the abolition of Vietnamese visas for Czech tourists, a direct air connection between the Czech Republic and Vietnam as well as business relations and some Czech investments that met with difficulties in Vietnam.
