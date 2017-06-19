President of Vietnam to make official...

President of Vietnam to make official visit to Russia on June 28 - July 1

Read more: AK&M

Tr?n ?i Quang, President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, will pay an official visit to Russia from June 28 to July 1, according to the Kremlin press service. The top-level negotiations will take place on June 29. The leaders of Russia and Vietnam will discuss the further deepening of the across-the-board strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam.

Chicago, IL

