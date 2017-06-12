Posco donates houses for low-income families in Vietnam

Posco 1% Sharing Foundation donated houses for 104 low-income families that will provide living spaces for up to 500 people in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Vietnam. Posco CEO Kwon Oh-joon, Ba Ria-Vung Tau People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Trinh, Korea's Consulate General Moon Byung-chul, Vice-President of Habitat for Humanity Asia-Pacific Rick Hathaway, and Board President of Habitat Korea Yoon Hyung-joo joined the building dedication ceremony Tuesday.

