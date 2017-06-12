Philippine Troops Rescue Vietnamese Hostage From Abu Sayyaf
Philippine troops on Friday rescued a Vietnamese sailor in Basilan who was captured by the Abu Sayyaf militants last November and held there for more than seven months, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The military said in a statement that troops recovered victim Hoang Vo, a crew member of MV Royal 16, around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
