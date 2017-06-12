Passenger liner to sail from south China to Nha Trang in Vietnam
Southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will open a luxury cruise line between Fangchenggang Port to Da Nang and Nha Trang in Vietnam. The passenger liner will start service on Aug. 29 and is expected to extend to Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia in the future, said the region's tourism development commission Sunday.
