Pacific Angel 2017 being held in PH
During the exchange, slated from June 23 to July 3, 2017, US and Filipino service members would partner with local nongovernmental organizations and other multilateral international participants to train together by providing medical, dental, optometrical and engineering assistance, and conducting subject matter expert exchanges in Bogo City and San Remigio, Northern Cebu. Throughout the 10-day engagement, AFP and US forces would also partner with local schools and health clinics to repair and update infrastructure.
