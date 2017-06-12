Organized neighbors remain unhappy wi...

Organized neighbors remain unhappy with design for PCC Market and apartment complex

20 hrs ago

A mixed-use building proposed to replace City People's Garden Store on East Madison Street in Madison Valley went through its fourth public comment meeting June 6, and the project's most vocal opposition remained unhappy with the design. One area resident, former city personnel director Mark McDermott, went as far as to reference an infamous quote from the destruction of Ben Tre in the Vietnam War.

