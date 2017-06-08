OPED: We must teach next generation U...

OPED: We must teach next generation U.S. civics

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: York Dispatch

Our high schools are not adequately educating our graduates on how to defend, protect and preserve our beloved, exceptional republic - the United States of America. OPED: We must teach next generation U.S. civics Our high schools are not adequately educating our graduates on how to defend, protect and preserve our beloved, exceptional republic - the United States of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC