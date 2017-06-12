On The Run, Vietnam's 'Most Wanted' Green Blogger Tells VOA He's Safe
Vietnam's most wanted human rights and environmental activist, Bach Hong Quyen, is safe and considering taking up residence outside his homeland, he told VOA's Vietnamese service after weeks on the run from authorities who issued a warrant for him in May. "I feel quite safe," Quyen said earlier this week, speaking to VOA from an undisclosed location. "I don't think the Vietnamese police can find me."
