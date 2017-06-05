Nigeria: National Assembly Infrastructure Bills Would Create 580,000 Jobs - Senate President

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said six infrastructure reforms bills put together by the National Assembly would not only modernise the nation's infrastructure base, but would create at least 580,000 new jobs for Nigerians in the next five years. The bills are the Nigerian Railway Bill, Nigerian Ports and Harbour Bill, National Road Funds Bill, National Transport Commission Bill, National Inland Waterways Bill and the Federal Roads Bill.

