News | Former Scalise Staffer & RI Native Discusses the Shooting and the Impact on Congress
Following the shooting on Wednesday targeting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, as well as Capitol police, and staff, Rhode Island native and former Scalise staffer Spencer Sulllivan spoke with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE, about the reaction inside the Beltway. "This baseball practice has happened year after year...it was a normal morning, 6 a.m. on a baseball field," said Sullivan, who is currently the President of Lean Campaign Strategies in Virginia.
