New resort in Danang scoops property awards

The new X2 Hoi An Resort & Residence in Danang operated by Asian hotel group BHMAsia recently won first prizes in three separate categories, and was highly commended in a further four at the annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards. The property won Best Condo Development , Best Housing Development , and Best Hotel Architectural Design, while gaining recognition for its outstanding design characteristics in Best Housing Architectural Design, Best Residential Interior Design, Best Hotel Interior Design, and Best Hotel Landscape Architectural Design.

