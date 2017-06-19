Mother gives birth to 15th child, bre...

Mother gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record

A Health Official said on Tuesday that a 45-year-old Vietnamese woman has broken a national record by giving birth to her 14th and 15th child. "I have never seen a women have so many children in decades," Doctor Nguyen Ba Thuy, a former deputy minister of healthcare, told dpa.

