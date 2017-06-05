More scope for US investment, forum told

More scope for US investment, forum told

A SEMINAR in Ho Chi Minh City has heard there is huge opportunity for Vietnam and the US to further boost investment and trade ties in many sectors. Tran Dinh Thien, general director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, told the "Meet the USA" forum on Wednesday that the US is among Vietnam's largest trading partners and investors.

Chicago, IL

