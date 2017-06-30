Milpitas passes policy limiting publi...

Milpitas passes policy limiting public access to citya s flag poles

Supporters of the Vietnamese Heritage and Freedom Flag held up flags during the Feb. 21 Milpitas City Council meeting where the council voted 4-0 to pass a resolution at a future meeting recognizing the flag. Photo by Aliyah Mohammed What started out as a proposal to adopt the same ban City of San Jose implemented on flying the Socialist Republic of Vietnam flag at its city facilities now sees Milpitas adopting a more general flag policy for its own public spaces.

