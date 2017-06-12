Lotte Duty Free taps Thailand with first store in Bangkok
Lotte Duty Free, South Korea's top duty-free operator, said it opened an outlet in central Bangkok on Friday, making its first foray into the key Southeast Asian market. The shop, located inside entertainment and retail complex Show DC, is only partially operational at the moment, with the grand opening planned for later this year, the company said.
