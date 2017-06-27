Jeju Air to open Nha Trang route in July

Jeju Air to open Nha Trang route in July

Jeju Air Co., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it will start flights to Vietnam's Nha Trang starting next month. The route is the latest move by the budget carrier to expand into Southeast Asia and Japan not only to absorb the growing travel demand but also to offset sharp declines in passengers from China.

