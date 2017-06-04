Japan urges unity among 11 nations left in TPP pact, Seko says
Japan is leading countries that want to persist with the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal ditched by Trump in one of his first acts in office . There will be a sideline meeting in Hanoi of the remaining 11 nations in the TPP accord, with countries like Japan and Australia pushing to proceed without the U.S. Lighthizer and Japan's economy, trade and industry minister, Hiroshige Seko, agreed on strengthening bilateral trade and removing barriers, a statement from the USA trade representative said.
