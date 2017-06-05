Japan Parliament Allows Emperor Akihi...

Japan Parliament Allows Emperor Akihito to Abdicate

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Voice of America

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko walk into the compound of the memorial house of Vietnam's nationalist Phan Boi Chau , in the central city of Hue, Vietnam's former imperial city, March 4, 2017. Japan's parliament has passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the first monarch to abdicate in 200 years.

Chicago, IL

