ITF Approves Davis Cup and Fed Cup Re...

ITF Approves Davis Cup and Fed Cup Reforms

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tennis Panorama

The ITF Board of Directors has approved a series of reforms for Davis Cup and Fed Cup by BNP Paribas that have been recommended by the Davis Cup and Fed Cup Committees. The ITF AGM will be asked to approve these changes at its meeting in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in August 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Panorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC