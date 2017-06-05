Hotel des Arts Saigon - art deco luxury in centre of Ho Chi Minh City
What and where is it? Ho Chi Minh City's latest five-star hotel is near the centre of town, in District 3, an area known for its avenues of towering plane trees, French-style villas and cross-cultural architecture, notably the Ky Dong Church, Archbishop's Palace and Jade Emperor Pagoda. The popular War Remnants Museum and Notre Dame Cathedral are nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC