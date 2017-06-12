Hang Bangabandhu's portrait in classroom

Hang Bangabandhu's portrait in classroom

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The parliamentary standing committee on primary and mass education ministry yesterday recommended that the government take measures to hang portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in classrooms, and office and conference rooms of primary schools to introduce children to the Father of the Nation. "The parliamentary body came up with the recommendation so that children grow up knowing about the father of the nation and the country's history from the early stage of their life," Awami League MP Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury, a member of the parliamentary watchdog, told The Daily Star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC