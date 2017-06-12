Hang Bangabandhu's portrait in classroom

The parliamentary standing committee on primary and mass education ministry yesterday recommended that the government take measures to hang portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in classrooms, and office and conference rooms of primary schools to introduce children to the Father of the Nation. "The parliamentary body came up with the recommendation so that children grow up knowing about the father of the nation and the country's history from the early stage of their life," Awami League MP Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury, a member of the parliamentary watchdog, told The Daily Star.

