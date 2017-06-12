Fuel Smuggling On The Rise In Vietnamese Waters

Fuel smuggling is on the rise in Vietnamese waters bordering Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand recently, partly due to the discrepancy between selling prices in Vietnam and neighbouring countries, Vietnam News Agency reported according to the country's coastguard. Colonel Tran Van Nam, head of the Legal Department at the Maritime Police High Command, said that the coastguard struggled to inspect petroleum smuggling activities in the sea areas between Vietnam and other countries.

