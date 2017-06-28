Fred's Adopts Poison Pill Following I...

Fred's Adopts Poison Pill Following Increased 'volatility' In Share Price

Fred's Inc. said Wednesday that it has adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan, also known as a "poison pill," which will expire on Sept. 25. The general merchandise and pharmacy retailer said it has adopted the plan as a result of "increased trading volatility" in its shares, and in anticipation of activity related to its associated asset purchase agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. , pending those companies' merger.

