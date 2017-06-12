Eastar Jet strengthens services on international routes

Eastar Jet, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Thursday it will strengthen services on international routes to absorb growing low-cost air travel demand. On Thursday, Eastar Jet began services on the Incheon-Da Nang route, with a plan to start services on the Incheon-Sapporo route from July 1, the budget carrier said in a statement.

