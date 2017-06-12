Digital economy a priority for Singapore when it takes ASEAN chair in 2018
SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to drive e-commerce within the region when it chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next year. This was highlighted as a priority on Monday by Senior Minister of State of Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the inaugural Digitize ASEAN Conference organised by the Singapore Business Federation.
