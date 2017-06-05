Destination Da Nang

2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

AirAsia began daily direct flights from Da Nang to Bangkok' s Don Mueang Airport on Friday with a promotional fare starting at Bt1,090. The special price is available until June 18 for travel from today until January 14 via all ticketing channels and www.AirAsia.com .

